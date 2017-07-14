VIDEO: Surfing pets have gnarly wave riding skills

OAKLAND, Calif. (WFLA/NBC News) — Hang tight friends because these gnarly pets are catching some waves.
That’s right! Surfing dogs and cats to make your Friday even better!
Meet Gracie, the surfing dog who is ready to ride her wave.
With Coppertone looking on, Gracie executes a perfect ride to the finish line.
Not to be outdone, Coppertone rides a wave with fellow surfer Ricky the rescue cat.
But it was Macho the trick surf dog who topped them all by hopping on the surf board and popping two balloons.
The action was so fast that we had to put it in slow-motion for you to catch.
These skilled pets are in Oakland, California to promote the Lucy Pet Foundation.
Their goal is to have spay or neuter and adoption mobile clinics in every major city in the country.
