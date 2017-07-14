Vegan protesters disrupt lunch at Largo restaurant

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Melissa Bonacci decided to take her two children to the grand opening of a Pollo Tropical restaurant in Largo.

The store on Ulmerton Road featured a climbing wall, face painting, music and the possibility of free food for a year to one lucky winner.

It sounded like a fun morning for Bonacci and her children.

Then vegan protesters came in and started shouting about dead bodies, dead chickens and how bad it is to eat meat.

“They were just trying to tell us that there’s dead bodies in there, which they are referring to as the chickens, and that’s it’s inhumane and we are killing and eating dead bodies, and of course that’s alarming for children to hear something like that,” said Bonacci.

She took out her cell phone camera and started to video the protest. People in the restaurant started shouting back at the protesters. Some just sat in their seats and looked annoyed.

Bonacci’s children were not impressed by the protesters.

“They were yelling, ‘don’t eat chicken, don’t eat meat’ and I was like, ‘well…I love chicken,'” said 11-year-old Jaden Baynard.

The protesters appeared to be the same group that disrupted a Pinellas Park Chick-fil-A earlier in the week.

In this case, a Largo police officer responded to the Pollo Tropical and reviewed a video of the incident, but determined that no crime had been committed.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES