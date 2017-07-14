Slimy highway: Truck carrying 7,500 pounds of live eels overturns

DEPOE BAY, Oregon (WFLA/NBC) – A truck carrying about 7,500 pounds of live eels overturned on an Oregon highway Thursday afternoon.
Police said the truck driver failed to stop and when he slammed on the breaks, the containers full of eels flew off the truck.
The containers caused a chain reaction crash involving multiple cars.
The highway was shut down for hours while crews worked to clear the creatures, known as Hagfish, and the gooey secretions they produce while stressed.
No one was injured in the crash.
The eels were supposed to be shipped to Korea for consumption.
