Skydiver warned he wasn’t going to pull cord before jumping

DELAND, Fla. (WESH) — A skydiver in DeLand sent a video to his wife saying he wasn’t going to pull the cord on his parachute, minutes before jumping to his death from a plane.
An incident report released Friday by the DeLand Police Department says Capotorto Vitantonio’s wife ran into Skydive DeLand Tuesday after receiving the video and begged an employee to stop her husband.
The employee radioed up to the plane, but it was too late. Vitantonio had already jumped.
The report says that Vitantonio, an experienced jumper, didn’t open his shoot.
According to the report, Vitantonio told his wife in the video that he was going “somewhere wonderful.”
Skydive DeLand employee told investigators that Vitantonio seemed “normal” before going up.
