Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 3 to July 8

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed two Tampa Bay eateries from July 3 to July 8, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Smokin Rib Shack BB Que located at 600 W. Bay Dr. in Largo

July 7, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 17 violations

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 3 were in the dining area near front, 3 were near the reach-in cooler in the service area, 14 were in the area between the front counter and the kitchen entrance, 5 were in the kitchen behind some charcoal bags and 6 dead roaches were in the dish pit area.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live roach was under a table in the dining room, 5 were found in the hand sink area on the wall and under the hand sink, 1 was found in the kitchen under the sugar storage shelf, 4 were found behind the bread storage in the kitchen on cook’s line, 1 was found on the floor under the hot holding drawer ovens, 8 were under the boxes and soda plastic holders in the kitchen, 1 was on the floor in the dish pit area and 1 live roach was coming out of electrical socket above the deli style reach-in cooler in the kitchen.

There was grease accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.

July 8, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 5 violations

Buddy Freddy’s at 1101 Goldfinch Dr. in Plant City

July 5, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 8 violations

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included fish held at 45°F.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 4 were observed under the prep table, 4 were observed under the cooler and one live roach under the prep sink.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.

July 6, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from July 3, to July 8, 2017.

An employee touched their soiled apron/clothes and then engaged in food preparation, handling clean equipment and utensils without washing their hands.

There were ants on the shelf by the wait station and crawling up into the ceiling, too numerous to count.

The walls were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

The drain at the self-service soda dispenser had a build-up of mold-like substance.

The walk-in cooler shelves were soiled with encrusted food debris.

The ice chute on self-service drink machine was soiled with a build-up of mold-like slime.

5 small flying insects were found in the front counter area near the hand sink.

An employee touched soiled surface (money) and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment without washing their hands.

2 dead roaches were found in the employee restroom.

Sewage/wastewater was backing up through the floor drains at two compartments and hand wash sinks in the kitchen.

Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 50+ hard and dry droppings were found in the storage room.

Dead roaches were found on the premises. 60+ were found under the deli cooler and 4 large dead roaches were found in the storage room.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: butter 74°F, shredded cheese 53°F, tuna salad 47°F, shredded cheese 45°F, cut tomatoes 44°F, coleslaw 54°F, potato salad 55°F, cooked meatloaf 44°F, raw burger patties 50°F, raw fish 49°F and milk 45°F.

Raw pork was stored over corn and raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat pickles.

The establishment did not report increases in seating that affects the license fee, Clean Indoor Air Act, sewage system approval and other related requirements.

There were ants on the wall in the second kitchen by the hand-wash sink.

Raw beef was stored over pre-cooked sausage in the walk in cooler.

The interior of the oven had a heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen area.

The wall in the dishwashing area was soiled with an accumulated black debris.

The interior of the oven has a heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen area.

The cutting board had deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on site and held for more than 24 hours and not properly date marked. This included: lamb, chicken and soups.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES