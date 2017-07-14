Portion of trail closed at Circle B Bar Reserve due to nesting alligators

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of Alligator Alley Trail at Circle B Bar Reserve closed Friday and will remain closed for the next few months.

According to the reserve’s Environmental Lands Stewardship Coordinator, alligators have begun making nests in the area.

The closing of the trail is temporary and necessary for the safety of visitors and wildlife.

The closure is estimated to be about two months, until after the young gators are hatched.

Visitors can still hike to the dock on Lake Hancock by hiking Shady Oak to Alligator Alley.

