Police search for person of interest in connection with Tampa homicide

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a person of interest in the July 3 killing of 32-year-old Julius Carter.  

Julius Carter, the victim. (Tampa Police Department)

Police say Carter was shot multiple times and fled to a residence near the 3400 block of North Phillips Street where he died. Witnesses say the shooting was over a personal vendetta between two men.

Detectives are interested in speaking with 22-year-old Dejonta Jerome Felder, who has ties to the Grant Park area and allegedly had a verbal argument with Carter earlier in the week.

Investigators want to question Felder and figure out what the argument entailed.

They say Felder has outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813.231.6130.

Funeral services for Carter will be held this weekend.

