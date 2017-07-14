Plane ends up in ditch at Venice Airport

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A small plane landed in a ditch at the Venice Airport following an incident involving a student pilot, city officials said Friday.
The student was flying a single-engine Mooney Ovation 2, which had taken off earlier in the day from Page Field in Fort Myers. Airport Director Mark Cervasio said the student tried to land at Venice Airport at 10:40 am, but encountered a crosswind and lost control of the plane. His co-pilot, a female instructor was able to take control of the aircraft and landed the plane in a drainage ditch near midfield. Fortunately, no neither pilot was injured, but the plane’s nose gear and propeller sustained damage.
The aircraft is now in a secured hangar at the airport while the Federal Aviation Administration investigates the incident.
No further details were released.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Video shows house falling into Land O’ Lakes sinkhole
- Baby of pregnant mother struck by lightning in Fort Myers dies
- Inmate confesses to killing 4 PA men, says where bodies are
- Tampa’s Alfred Angelo Bridal store closes doors, brides rush to meet 8 p.m. pickup deadline
- Typo in Wendy’s restaurant sign in Florida is divine comedy
- Slimy highway: Truck carrying 7,500 pounds of live eels overturns