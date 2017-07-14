Overturned truck shuts down SB I-75 in Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – All southbound lanes of Interstate-75 in Pasco County have been shut down due to a crash.

A truck overturned in the southbound lanes around 2 p.m. on Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the crash is at mile maker 275 in Wesley Chapel.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

