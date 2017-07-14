Ocean Pines Drive house has history of sinkhole activity

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published: Updated:

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – “The whole side of it was gone.” Ralph Terry lives down the street from the sinkhole house at 21835 Ocean Pines Drive in Land O’ Lakes.

“Very scary to stand here and watch a house just go,” said Gibby Fletcher.

She and Terry have been sitting in a Buccaneer-themed golf cart watching the house crumble into a sinkhole all day.  Terry said he almost bought the house next door, 21825. A boat behind that house sank into the ground. He knows had he purchased the home, he would be watching the crumbling of dreams. It  would have been his nightmare.

He decided not to buy, because he learned sinkhole stabilization had been done under the home at 21825 and the one now buried in the earth.

The Pasco County Property Appraiser’s website showed both houses had been “stabilized” for sinkholes.

“The only way to truly repair and re-mediate sinkholes is through compaction grouting,” said Jay Silver President of Helicon.

Two years ago, his company did work underneath 21835.  He told me the house started cracking so the owner contacted their insurance company, who in turn hired a company called MCD of Central Florida.

They recommended compact chemical grouting.

Silver said the homeowner however, decided on underpinnings, which are foundation piers placed beneath the house. They only secure structures, not sinkholes.

“That would be able to lift and close up some minute cracks but would not protect a home from massive cover collapse,” Silver said.

He added, compact chemical grouting deals with soil and had that been done this sinkhole likely never would’ve happened.

“In my professional opinion if they had gone with the sinkhole repair technique and chemical grout at the upper soil levels, this would not have occurred at this residence.”

MORE:

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT SINKHOLES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s