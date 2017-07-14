New evidence released in death of teenage girl found in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —New evidence has been released in the death of teenage girl whose body was found dumped in Orange County.

Ramsys Cruz Abreu was arrested in the death of a 15-year-old, although he didn’t pull the trigger.

He’s charged with accessory to second-degree murder.

Someone dumped the victim’s body off OBT in Orange County back in April.

Deputies said a 16-year-old friend of the girl mistakenly shot her in the back of the head, while Cruz Abreu drove the car.

Images released a picture of a gun on the seat of Cruz Abreu’s car, and a bullet hole in its windshield.

