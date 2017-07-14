Missing child alert issued for Alachua Co. girl, 14

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Friday for 14-year-old Nakyia Bennett.

The FDLE says Bennett was last seen in the area of the 12000th SW Archer Lane in Archer.

She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’04” tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Bennett was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue and white striped shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 1-352-955-1818 or 911 immediately.

