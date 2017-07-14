Manatee County detention deputy terminated for using excessive force on inmate

Published:

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County corrections deputy was terminated after using excessive force on an inmate.

Sheriff Rick Wells reports the investigation into the complaint against Paul Wager, 32, is complete.

The encounter was caught on camera.

Wagner is seen throwing a handcuffed inmate to the ground, breaking the man’s nose and two front teeth.

The state attorney’s office is considering criminal charges against Wagner.

 

Wagner is appealing the termination and a Career Service Board will hear his appeal on July 27.

