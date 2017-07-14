Lightning agree to terms on $26.5M, 5-year deal with Palat

Published:
Tampa Bay Lightning's Ondrej Palat (18) scores the winning goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Ondrej Pavelec (31) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

A person with direct knowledge of the move says the Tampa Bay Lightning have agreed to terms with left winger Ondrej Palat on a $26.5 million, five-year deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because it had not been announced. Palat will count $5.3 million against the salary cap over the length of the contract.

Palat was a restricted free agent who had filed for salary arbitration. The sides settled on this deal before a hearing was needed.

The 26-year-old had 17 goals and 35 assists for 52 points in 75 games last season. In 307 NHL games, the Czech native has 74 goals and 144 assists for 218 points.

