Judge refuses to lower bond for Pinellas Park dad accused of fracturing newborn’s ribs

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park father accused of abusing his 1-month-old daughter and fracturing her ribs appeared before a judge Friday afternoon.

Detectives say Daniel Nixon, 25 squeezed the newborn so hard on several occasions, he caused 25 fractures to her ribs. The first incident happened when she was only one week old, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Doctors discovered the fractures when Nixon brought his daughter to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital on Tuesday for digestive problems and a bruise on her leg, deputies said.

“There were no external injuries on this child and it’s the parents that brought the child to the hospital when the child was crying,” said Nixon’s attorney, Roger Futerman.

Detectives interviewed Nixon and say he admitted to intentionally squeezing the infant because she was crying and he was frustrated. Nixon’s family does not believe the incident was intentional. They showed up to the courtroom Friday, but did not speak.

“They could not imagine him doing anything too aggressive or intentionally harmful to this child,” said Futerman. “And if there’s a perfectly innocent explanation to internal fractures being caused by squeezing a child too hard, unintentionally, then the medical evidence will show us a lot.”

The judge refused to lower Nixon’s $100,000 bond. He is charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

“There are other factors, especially the degree of the crime,” said the judge.

Nixon was ordered to stay away from the baby for now, but he is able to have contact with his wife.

The baby was released from the hospital and is currently at home with her mother.

