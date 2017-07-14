13-year-old girl reported missing in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released information regarding a missing 13-year-old Riverview girl.

The organization says Janessa Shannon disappeared from an undisclosed location in Riverview on July 2.

The teen is described as a biracial female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’01” tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about her disappearance has been asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8000.

