13-year-old girl reported missing in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released information regarding a missing 13-year-old Riverview girl.
The organization says Janessa Shannon disappeared from an undisclosed location in Riverview on July 2.
The teen is described as a biracial female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’01” tall and weighs around 110 pounds.
Anyone with information about her disappearance has been asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8000.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Video shows house falling into Land O’ Lakes sinkhole
- Baby of pregnant mother struck by lightning in Fort Myers dies
- Inmate confesses to killing 4 PA men, says where bodies are
- Tampa’s Alfred Angelo Bridal store closes doors, brides rush to meet 8 p.m. pickup deadline
- Typo in Wendy’s restaurant sign in Florida is divine comedy
- Slimy highway: Truck carrying 7,500 pounds of live eels overturns