Disney offers sneak peak of Star Wars land

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WESH) — Disney unveiled a detailed model Thursday of the highly anticipated Star Wars Lands under construction in Orlando and Anaheim, California.
The model was unveiled at the D23 expo in Anaheim. The model shows two attractions that will be part of the 14-acre expansions at both parks.
Guests will find themselves in the middle of the action at two signature attractions: one that lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission, and an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance, according to the Disney Parks blog.
The attractions are slated to open in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and at Disneyland in Anaheim.
