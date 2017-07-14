Deputies search for missing Bradenton girl, 14

Published:
Manatee County Sheriff's Office

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old Bradenton girl who disappeared three weeks ago.

Deputies say Anastie Hall was last seen at a residence on 1202 20th St W. and that they are concerned for her safety.

The sheriff’s office did not give a description of the missing teen, but they provided a photo of Hall, which can be seen above.

Anyone with information about her disappearance has been asked to call the MCSO at 941-747-3011, which will notify an on-call CPS supervisor.

