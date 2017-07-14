Crews race to fix hole on Bartow street before school starts

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA)- The race is on to fix a massive hole that opened on a Bartow street before the start of the school year.

One day after construction crews finished working on an old sewer line beneath East Wabash Street in Bartow, a depression started forming in the road.

Now a 70-foot portion of the road has completely sunken down several feet below the rest of the ground.

“We’ve never seen something like this,” a Bartow City Official told WFLA.

The street and massive hole are located directly in front of the Union Academy Magnet School.

Bartow City Officials are working with a firm to figure out what caused the problem and how to fix it in the weeks before school starts.

They are also trying to determine what caused the problem: if the dirt around the manholes wasn’t properly compacted by the company completing the sewer work, or if there was a hole beneath the sewer lines they weren’t aware of.

The city could spend $150,000 to $200,000 to pour grout below the ground to firm up and fix the road.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES