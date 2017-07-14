Couple distraught after wedding set, diamond lost after dropped off at Kay Jewelers

(WFLA) – For more than a year, 8 on Your Side has investigated missing and damaged rings from Kay Jewelers.

Friday, another woman brought her concerns to us after she says Kay Jewelers lost her wedding set and another diamond ring her husband bought her.

Natalie Felix looks through old photos of her and her husband and admires the symbol of love she used to have.

“I was so excited, but now I am just so sad because now I don’t have that to look down and say ‘wow, I got my man and this is what he gave me.’”

The diamond is what Cruze asked Felix to marry him with and it means everything to her.

“I have such sentimental value with that ring, because of what me and my husband had gone through before that, that can’t be replaced.”

Felix dropped her rings off a few weeks ago to be serviced and since then, she says she’s gotten the run around.

“I contacted them a week and a half after and asked them if it was in and they told me ‘no it wasn’t in, it had been shipped,’” she said.

Felix grew suspicious and started pressing the store for an answer.

“A couple days later we called and she said ‘no, it’ll be here tomorrow,’” Felix said.

When that day came, her rings weren’t in the store. Instead, an employee told her the next day that the ring she ordered came in. She never ordered a ring and that’s when she got a sinking feeling.

“The next day when I got to speak to the manager because she was off, she said ‘yeah they’re missing and we’re going to go ahead and replace them.’”

That answer isn’t good enough for Felix or her husband.

“I want my original ring. I want the one that I have my memories with. We are still paying on a ring from them, so we still have, we are paying for something right now that I don’t even have in my possession,” she said.

We called the Kay store where Felix dropped her rings off. The manager said Kay didn’t lose the rings, that UPS lost the rings.

We called corporate for a better explanation and had to leave a message. We’ll stay on top of this and update you with any changes.

