Clearwater man arrested for calling police nearly 100 times

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) – A man who authorities say made nearly 100 calls to police in one day has been arrested.

Clearwater police said in a Facebook post that Michael Mott called the department 98 times on Monday.

They say Mott was trying to get money that was seized during an arrest in January.

Mott used two phones to make the calls and even made calls in front of an officer.

Authorities say Mott tied up valuable resources that were meant to help citizens in need.

Mott was charged with harassing telephone calls. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

