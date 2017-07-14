1 dead in burning pickup truck that hit Florida Panhandle government building

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) – Police say a man has been found dead inside a burning pickup truck that crashed into a government building in the Florida Panhandle, adding it appeared to be a suicide.

Authorities said Thursday’s early morning crash was not a terrorist attack nor was it directed toward anyone in local government.

Capt. Paul Powell of the Panama City Police Department says authorities don’t know what started the fire.

He says the man was from the area but police aren’t immediately identifying him.

Powell told the News Herald  that the vehicle crashed into the Bay County Government Center around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities found the man inside the pickup after they put out the flames. The government center remained closed for hours, reopening at midmorning.

