Woman arrested in stabbing death of husband in unincorporated Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested for the murder of her husband following a domestic related dispute in unincorporated Seminole on Thursday.
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman located at 9500 Hamlin Boulevard on Monday.
The caller, identified as Mary Pender-Michielson, 52, reported that her husband Bruce Michielson, 41, sustained a knife wound to the chest during a domestic related argument.
Bruce Michielson was taken to Bayfront Hospital and was pronounced dead at 4:40 a.m. Monday.
Mary Pender-Michielson was taken via ambulance to a local hospital for a non-trauma related medical complaint.
When detectives interviewed Pender-Michielson, she admitted to stabbing her husband in the chest with a large kitchen knife during the dispute.
Detectives said she gave investigators multiple inconsistent statements of what took place.
Pender-Michielson claimed the stabbing was in self-defense, however detectives concluded the evidence did not support the justifiable use of deadly force towards her husband.
Witnesses confirmed there was a history of domestic violence between the couple.
Mary Georgia Pender-Michielson was arrested on Thursday at West Bay Largo Medical Center and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.
She was charged with murder in the second degree.
The investigation continues.
