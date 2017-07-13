WATCH: Video of Orlando PD officer pulling over state attorney Aramis Ayala prompts controversy

Published: Updated:
Image from Orlando Police Department video

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – An Orlando Police Department officer’s bodycam video that shows what happened after he pulled over state attorney Aramis Ayala is sparking some heated discussions on social media.

The video was posted to the Orlando Police Department’s You Tube page on Wednesday. Since then, the video has gotten more than 350,000 views.

Some social media users claim Florida’s only African-American state attorney was the victim of racial profiling, while others say the officer made a justified stop.

The officer said he pulled her over after a routine tag check came back saying her license plate was not registered to any vehicle, which is normal for vehicles registered to public officials.

Ayala asked why the tag was run and the officer told her it was routine to run license plates to see if cars have been stolen. He also told her that her windows were tinted really dark.

Both the Orlando Police Department and Ayala said the traffic stop was legal, according to an NBC News report.

Ayala recently made headlines when Florida Governor Rick Scott took away 21 more first-degree murder cases from her after she said she will no longer seek the death penalty for cases, including the case of accused cop killer Markeith Loyd.

