Typo in Wendy’s restaurant sign in Florida is divine comedy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Wendy’s customers rarely have anything meatier to contemplate than whether to get a single, a double or perhaps try the chicken.
But those at one of the fast-food chain’s Palm Beach County, Florida, restaurants briefly got to contemplate Wendy’s and its immoral acts against God.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the restaurant recently installed a sign that read, “All of Wendy’s sins off one word – FRESH.”
JAE Restaurant Group, the franchise company that operates that location, told the newspaper that the word was supposed to be “spins” and that the sign will be corrected.
