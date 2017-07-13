TRAGEDY: Palm Harbor boy, 2, found floating in neighbor’s pool

WFLA Web Staff Published:
File photo courtesy WISH

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who had wandered away from his grandmother and was found floating in a neighbor’s pool in Palm Harbor.

Detectives say 2-year-old Robert Kibitlewski was with his grandmother Janice Kibitlewski, age 48, in the front yard of their residence located at 3072 Sugar Bear Trail in Palm Harbor.

Janice was gathering her mail when she lost sight of Robert.

She went inside the home and spoke with the boy’s mother, Rachelle Kibitlewski, age 26, who said that Robert never came inside the house.

Family members began searching the neighborhood and called 911 15 minutes later.

As deputies were arriving, Janice found her grandson unresponsive and floating in a neighbor’s pool located at 3075 Windridge Oaks Drive.

Janice pulled the boy out of the pool and performed CPR until deputies and paramedics arrived.

The child was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital at about 6:57 p.m.

Detectives say the drowning appears accidental in nature.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s