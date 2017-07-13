TRAGEDY: Palm Harbor boy, 2, found floating in neighbor’s pool

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who had wandered away from his grandmother and was found floating in a neighbor’s pool in Palm Harbor.

Detectives say 2-year-old Robert Kibitlewski was with his grandmother Janice Kibitlewski, age 48, in the front yard of their residence located at 3072 Sugar Bear Trail in Palm Harbor.

Janice was gathering her mail when she lost sight of Robert.

She went inside the home and spoke with the boy’s mother, Rachelle Kibitlewski, age 26, who said that Robert never came inside the house.

Family members began searching the neighborhood and called 911 15 minutes later.

As deputies were arriving, Janice found her grandson unresponsive and floating in a neighbor’s pool located at 3075 Windridge Oaks Drive.

Janice pulled the boy out of the pool and performed CPR until deputies and paramedics arrived.

The child was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital at about 6:57 p.m.

Detectives say the drowning appears accidental in nature.

