Teenager injured in bounce house in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-year-old child was injured when he or she attempted to do a flip in a bounce house Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a children’s day camp at the Church of God Wimauma.

The teen was hurt upon landing.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the child then went into some sort of seizure and had to be airlifted as a result.

