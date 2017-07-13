TECO creates fund to benefit families affected by incident at Big Bend Power Station

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Electric has established a charitable fund to assist the families affected by the incident at Big Bend Power Station on June 29.

An industrial accident at Big Bend Unit 2 killed one employee and one contractor and sent four contractors to a local hospital. Two of those contractors have died of their injuries.

TECO worked with the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay to establish the fund.

The company provided an initial contribution to open the fund and will cover administrative charges.

All donations will go 100 percent to the affected families and TECO will match contributions.

The fund is available at www.cftampabay.org/tecofamilyrelief.

“We have seen such an incredible outpouring of support from our employees and the community,” said Gordon Gillette, president and chief executive officer of Tampa Electric. “This fund will directly help the families touched by this tragic incident.”

