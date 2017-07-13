Tampa’s Alfred Angelo Bridal store closes doors, brides rush to meet 8 p.m. pickup deadline

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You could call it a wedding dress dilemma, a matrimonial mess or a nuptial nightmare.

However you describe it, it’s bad, really bad for brides. Anyone who’s ever been involved with a wedding knows you don’t ever stress out the bride, especially when it comes to one of the biggest parts of the day, her wedding dress.

Ask any bride and she’ll tell you. The dress is everything.

It is the one piece of the puzzle that nearly every woman daydreams about when she does, in fact, dream about her big day.

For Star Young, her day included one fantastic, fantasy frock – a Disney dress. She says, for her, it was the ultimate dream.

“Every bride thinks about the day that her husband will see her walk down the aisle. It’s all about the dress. Everyone wants to see the dress,” she said with a smile. “My mother and fiancee’s mother cried when they saw it. We knew it was the one.”

So, when Young went to Alfred Angelo Bridal, which specializes in Disney dresses, she was beyond excited. Even the tags on the Disney dresses seen in the store promise a fairytale wedding. However, Young’s experience was anything but.

On Wednesday, she said she spoke with management at the Alfred Angelo location in Tampa, checking on the status of her custom-made dress.

“I had no idea they were closing,” Young told News Channel 8.

Within the next 24 hours everything fell apart, she said.

Like many brides, Young learned the bad news on social media – she was now left in limbo. She found out that her favorite bridal store was closing its doors after filing for bankruptcy.

The worst news?

The Tampa store, where her dress was ordered, would be shutting down for good at 8 p.m. sharp Thursday night.

“I drove like crazy to get here. I just wanted to know that my dress would be finished,” said Young. “There’s no answers, and it’s very shady. Very shady stuff going on, not to send an official email and not let anyone know. Everyone is in a panic on Facebook. Where is this coming from? To walk in there and see them packing up boxes and stuff, I don’t like that at all.”

The company promised Young, along with many others, that their dresses would arrive on time. As a matter of fact, News Channel 8 saw numerous boxes stacked up in the Tampa store. The staff there told us that they were shipping all remaining dresses to brides who didn’t make it to the store in person.

Young is now doubting her wedding dress delivery date. Her heart is broken after sinking $1,000 already into her dream dress.

For Kristina Keller, the countdown clock is ticking. Her wedding deadline dilemma was truly dire, as her big day is just weeks away.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done. I was planning on picking up my dress this weekend. If I would’ve come here, and it wouldn’t have been here, I don’t know what I would have done. I went into fight or flight mode. I’m not leaving here without my dress tonight,” Keller said.

Even though numerous brides are agitated and unhappy with the company itself, nearly everyone we spoke with at the Tampa store on Thursday gave high marks to the staff, calling them patient, kind and very helpful.

“I feel bad for them,” said one bride. “They’re losing their jobs and they’re still helping us. They had no idea the store was closing either. I found out this morning.”

As brides were leaving the store, they claim that if their wedding dresses did not make in by the delivery date promised, Alfred Angelo staff provided the following contact information:

Patricia A. Redmond, Esquire

Stearns Weaver Miller

Weissler, Alhadeff and Sitterson, P.A.

150 West Flagler Street

Miami, Florida

PHONE: 305-789-3553

FAX: 305-789-3395

predmond@stearnsweaver.com

