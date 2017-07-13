Tampa pigglets train to become therapy companions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa Bay area piglets are being trained as therapy companions.

The Barrow family adopted Thunder and Bolt, miniature pot-bellied pig brothers, in May when they were three months old.

The Barrows are training their new pets to become therapy pigs to one day cheer up people in hospitals in nursing homes.

The pigs work and play hard so the Barrows created an Instagram account, @ThunderBoltPigs, to share photos and videos with friends and family.

Thunder and Bolt now have 7,000 followers from all over the world, who love to see Thunder and Bolt getting into mischief.

It is hard to be sad when watching a video of pigs eating watermelon, or smiling in the sun, so Thunder and Bolt are bringing happiness to thousands of people every day.

