Speed Busters: Riverview gas station worker worries about accidents on road

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Speed Busters makes its first appearance in Riverview after an employee at a gas station contacted WFLA Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey about accidents there.

Tracy Miller works at a Cigo gas station near the intersection of Riverview Drive and 78th Street.

“I see a lot of accidents, a lot of speeders up and down the road. A lot of elderly and a lot of scooters trying to come up and down the road, and they are really scared of the traffic,” she told Leslee.

Tracy also lived along Riverview Drive and says two of her dogs were killed by speeding cars. She is worried that a person may be the next victim.

As Tracey was mentioning scooters, Vietnam Veteran Steve Bundage scooted up to the Citgo. It is part of his daily route to the VFW on Riverview Drive. He says the speeding and traffic is horrible.

“I have to wait and wait because if I see a car a quarter mile down, I gotta wait because he’s coming too fast. And it’s all over the speed limit.”

So, Leslee took out her Speed Buster gun and quickly clocked lead footers. She caught two driving 55 mph in the 35mph zone and also caught several driving more than 45 mph.

Tracy also told Leslee that it’s very dark at night and difficult to see. “It’s so dark at night, that cars have went straight through the stop sign and into trailers and into the trailer park,” Tracy said.

So, to help with the visibility issue, Citgo Manager, Frank Indawana leaves the light on the canopy above the gas pumps in hopes of making it safer for drivers.

Leslee closed out the interview asking Steve what he would like to see done. “The speed limit enforced, more speed signs put up and maybe a traffic light at the intersection would help.”

Leslee took these concerns to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Shawn Napolitano, who was very receptive about Steve and Tracy’s concerns.

Leslee also learned from Napolitano that this area just recently became a new speed zone, so there will be many changes and improvements taking place.

Napolitano promised to conduct a thorough road safety audit at the intersection to see what needs to be done to address the concerns. And Leslee will be following up on those results.

If you have a speeding issue please contact Leslee on her “WFLA Leslee” Facebook page or her @LesleeLacey Twitter account, and she may bring Speed Busting to you.

