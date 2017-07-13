Search warrant results in arrest, seizure of drugs and guns in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department confiscated a number of drugs and guns when they executed a search warrant at a Sarasota home.
Police say neighbors informed them of a suspected drug dealer at a residence on 23rd Street, located 400 feet from an Early Learning Center.
Police obtained a search warrant, came to the residence and seized 165 grams of marijuana, 33.7 grams of cocaine, 51 oxycodone pills, seven morphine pills, a storage/cargo trailer and a gun magazine with ammunition. Approximately 60 grams of marijuana was found in the vehicle.
They say 26-year-old Donnie Brinson of Bradenton was on the property at the time, and they discovered $437.25 and a small digital scale in his possession.
Brinson was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school, a felony charge, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
An investigation into the discovery is ongoing.
