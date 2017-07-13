Search warrant results in arrest, seizure of drugs and guns in Sarasota

By Published:
Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department confiscated a number of drugs and guns when they executed a search warrant at a Sarasota home.

Police say neighbors informed them of a suspected drug dealer at a residence on 23rd Street, located 400 feet from an Early Learning Center.

Police obtained a search warrant, came to the residence and seized 165 grams of marijuana, 33.7 grams of cocaine, 51 oxycodone pills, seven morphine pills, a storage/cargo trailer and a gun magazine with ammunition.  Approximately 60 grams of marijuana was found in the vehicle.

They say 26-year-old Donnie Brinson of Bradenton was on the property at the time, and they discovered $437.25 and a small digital scale in his possession.

Brinson was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school, a felony charge, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

An investigation into the discovery is ongoing.

Drugs & guns seized from Sarasota home

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s