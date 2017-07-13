Search underway for 3 armed men who robbed Hillsborough Waffle House

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are using a helicopter and K9s to find three men who robbed a Waffle House restaurant at gunpoint early Thursday morning.
Investigators say it happened at the Waffle House located at 6502 U.S. Highway 301.
The trio was dressed in black and each suspect was wearing a hoodie and gloves. One was armed with a rifle when they went into the restaurant and took cash from the register.
There were three employees in the Waffle House at the time of the robbery.
No one was injured.
Deputies think the suspects took off in a car.
Investigators are interviewing the employees. The restaurant is open.
No details have been releases about surveillance video that may have recorded the robbery.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.
