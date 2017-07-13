Queso may be coming to Chipotle Mexican food chain

TAMPA, Fla, (WFLA) — Queso could be coming to a Chipotle near you sometime soon.

Customers have long requested queso, but the chain has refused to offer it, because of the additives required to keep it stable on the line.

But now Chipotle has added an all-natural queso to its test kitchen menu.

And if all goes well, it could appear at Chipotle chains nationwide.

Chipotle’s entire menu includes 60, all-natural ingredients.

