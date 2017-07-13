Queso may be coming to Chipotle Mexican food chain

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014, file photo, shows the door at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Robinson Township, Pa. Chipotle says it is tightening its food safety standards after its restaurants were linked to dozens of cases of E. coli. The Mexican food chain says it hired IEH Laboratories in Seattle to help improve its system after reports in late October 2015 that linked E. coli cases to its restaurants in Oregon and Washington. Since then, additional cases have been reported in California, Minnesota New York, and Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

TAMPA, Fla, (WFLA) — Queso could be coming to a Chipotle near you sometime soon.

Customers have long requested queso, but the chain has refused to offer it, because of the additives required to keep it stable on the line.

But now Chipotle has added an all-natural queso to its test kitchen menu.

And if all goes well, it could appear at Chipotle chains nationwide.

Chipotle’s entire menu includes 60, all-natural ingredients.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s