Pit bulls involved in vicious St. Pete attack to be euthanized

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Three of five pit bulls involved in a vicious attack on two women in St. Pete will be euthanized either Thursday night or Friday morning, Pinellas County Animal Services announced Thursday.

All five dogs were investigated following a July 2 incident in the 2100 block of 21st Street S.

Witnesses say the dogs pushed their way through a window of the house across the street and jumped on 62-year-old Robbie Macon as she worked in her front yard.

“They tried to eat me alive,” she told News Channel 8 just two days after the attack. “They tried to eat me alive. “I remember the dogs come charging. They was charging up and down the street and then they saw me.”

The dogs then attacked her neighbor who left her house when she heard the commotion.

Family members nearby tried to pull the dogs off of Macon, but were unsuccessful. Animal control was forced to use fire extinguishers and pepper sprays to get the dogs under control. The dogs were then surrendered to Animal Services and placed under a 10-day quarantine.

It was later determined that two of the dogs involved did not engage with or cause harm to the victims, according to Animal Services, but three of the dogs were later classified as dangerous. They were surrendered by their owners on Thursday for humane euthanasia. One of the dogs who wasn’t involved was surrendered to Animal Services to be monitored and placed for adoption. Another dog is being returned to the owners after proper vaccination and licensing.

The dogs’ owners, who haven’t been identified, were cited for failure to properly vaccinate and license all five dogs.

