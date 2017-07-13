Pasco sheriff’s deputies fire at suspect who charged at them with knife

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance where a man charged at deputies and was shot.

Deputies responded to a home at 38339 Higginson Road in reference to a domestic disturbance at 7:47 p.m. this evening.

When deputies arrived, a man fled to a trailer behind the house.

The man was held up inside the trailer, threatening suicide with a knife.

Deputies made entry into the trailer and the man charged at them. The deputies fired at the suspect.

He was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

A media briefing will be held at 10:45 p.m. about the incident.

