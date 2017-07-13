Palm Harbor teacher a finalist for Florida Teacher of the Year

Florida Department of Education photo: Vanessa Ko
Florida Department of Education photo: Vanessa Ko

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A Palm Harbor teacher is among the five finalists who are vying to be Florida’s next Teacher of the Year.

The winner will be announced Thursday during an annual award gala at Universal Studios Orlando.

The finalists are Katelyn Fiori from Vero Beach Elementary School; mathematics teacher Tammy Jerkins from Leesburg High School; exceptional education teacher Diego Fuentes from Hillcrest School in Marion County; Michael Miller from Kissimmee Elementary School; and math teacher Vanessa Ko from Palm Harbor Middle School.

The Teacher of the Year winner will receive $25,000 from the Florida Department of Education and Macy’s, as well as an all-expense-paid trip for four to New York City to attend the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Macy’s also is providing the winner with a $1,000 clothing allowance.

Each finalist’s school also will receive $1,000 from Macy’s.

