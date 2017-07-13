Ocala grandma convinces escaped inmate to surrender

OCALA, Fla. (AP) – A grandmother convinced an escaped inmate to surrender after he knocked on her door.

Ocala police say 24-year-old Revantae Williams fled a re-entry program Wednesday night. Police say he knocked on the woman’s door and asked to use the phone. The 63-year-old woman, who was not identified, told police she overheard him asking someone for a ride. She said Williams asked if he could hide in her backyard. She told him no and urged him to surrender.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that when police arrived, Williams put his hands in the air and she walked with him out. She said he was polite and seemed scared.

Williams has served time in prison for grand theft, weapons offense and drug possession. He is scheduled to be released in March.

