New Kids on the Block’s Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip at NC Waffle House

Donnie Wahlberg's Facebook post went viral.

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) — Employees at a North Carolina Waffle House got an unexpected surprise late Wednesday night.

Actor and New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg posted a photo on his Facebook page of his check from a Charlotte Waffle House for $82.60, with a $2,000 tip!

“My mom waited tables and my dad tended bars — for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!” Walhberg wrote in the post, which has gone viral.

Wahlberg also posted a Facebook Live with the employees.

In the video, the singer handed out tickets to his New Kids on the Block Charlotte show for Thursday night. New Kids on the Block performed in Raleigh on Tuesday night.

The Wahlberg brothers are also in the restaurant industry. They own multiple Wahlburgers restaurants and opened a location in Orlando last year.

