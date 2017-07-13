Marion County bans homework for elementary students

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Elementary school students in Marion County will no longer have to do homework.
Superintendent Heidi Maier issued a “no homework” mandate Wednesday for the district’s 31 elementary schools for the upcoming school year.
In addition, the school district will be asking parents to read with their children for 20 minutes every night.
WESH 2 News is speaking with a school district official later today and will have more on this story as it develops.
