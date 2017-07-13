Marion County bans homework for elementary students

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Elementary school students in Marion County will no longer have to do homework.

Superintendent Heidi Maier issued a “no homework” mandate Wednesday for the district’s 31 elementary schools for the upcoming school year.

Maier reportedly cited research that shows young children do better in school when they are given a break from the rigors of a typical school day.

In addition, the school district will be asking parents to read with their children for 20 minutes every night.

