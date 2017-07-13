Man trapped in ATM slips notes to customers begging for help

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Police say a Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape.
Corpus Christi police Lt. Chris Hooper says the contractor became stuck Wednesday when he was changing a lock to a Bank of America room that leads to the ATM.
The unidentified contractor, who had left his cell phone in his truck, encountered a problem with the lock.
He passed notes through the ATM receipt slot to customers retrieving cash. One read, “Please help. I’m stuck in here …” before imploring people to call his boss.
A customer called the police, who heard a faint voice coming from the ATM.
An officer kicked in the door to the room, freeing the man.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Hospital welcomes hurricane babies born 9 months after Matthew
- Fiona the hippo takes first family photo with both mom and dad
- Fisherman catches 600 pound marlin off Hawaii
- Facebook friend request warning message is a hoax
- Bull runner nails a flip to avoid getting gored
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.