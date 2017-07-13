Long-awaited panda cub celebrates first month of life

TOKYO, Japan (WFLA/NBC) – A panda cub celebrated its first month of life in good health at a Tokyo Zoo on Wednesday.
The female cub was given a physical exam by zookeepers.
Though she was tiny at birth, the panda cub is now big enough that zookeepers have to hold her with two hands.
She was born to giant panda Shin-Shin at the zoo last month.
The zoo reports the panda is eleven and a half inches long and weighs two and a half pounds, which is eight times her birth weight.
The zoo will continue their 24-hour watch over both mother and cub.
