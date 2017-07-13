Jet was within 100 feet of hitting 2 planes in San Francisco

(AP) – A preliminary report by Canadian air safety regulators says an Air Canada jet with 140 people on board came within 100 feet of crashing into two planes that were awaiting takeoff from San Francisco’s airport last week in what could have been among the worst disasters in aviation history.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board released a summary Thursday of the July 7 incident.

Instead of lining up to land on the runway, the pilot of the flight from Toronto mistakenly descended toward a taxiway where four planes were idling.

The safety board summary said the jet had already traveled one-quarter of a mile over the taxiway before it pulled up.

U.S. agencies heading the investigation have not released similar information and were not immediately available for comment.\

