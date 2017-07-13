Florida football player catches massive gator

By Published:
Source: WESH

COCOA, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida high school football player who went hunting for an alligator made quite the remarkable catch.

Josh Padrick usually doesn’t feel small on the football field when he’s playing for Cocoa High, but he definitely looks small next to the 12 1/2-foot gator he caught while working for his family’s hunting business.

Padrick said he caught the alligator on Monday and knew he was in for an adventure when he spotted the animal’s head poking through the water.

“Knowing that it was a success, it’s really an adrenaline experience, you know, just an adrenaline rush,” he said.

While that gator is huge, it’s still not a record-setter. The largest gator caught in Florida was more than 14 feet long.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s