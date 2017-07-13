Florida football player catches massive gator

COCOA, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida high school football player who went hunting for an alligator made quite the remarkable catch.

Josh Padrick usually doesn’t feel small on the football field when he’s playing for Cocoa High, but he definitely looks small next to the 12 1/2-foot gator he caught while working for his family’s hunting business.

Padrick said he caught the alligator on Monday and knew he was in for an adventure when he spotted the animal’s head poking through the water.

“Knowing that it was a success, it’s really an adrenaline experience, you know, just an adrenaline rush,” he said.

While that gator is huge, it’s still not a record-setter. The largest gator caught in Florida was more than 14 feet long.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES