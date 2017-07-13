Home security video captures FL driver leaving puppy on side of road

APOPKA, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) – A Florida man abandoned a puppy by the side of the road and it was all caught on camera.

The video showed a car pulling up in front of a home in Apopka on Sunday. The driver got out with the puppy and then pulled off without it.

“It’s very emotional,” the homeowner said. “My husband and I are huge animal lovers and just the dog being so confused and feeling like where are you going?”

Her husband saw the puppy and no one was around. They looked at their surveillance footage and were surprised at what they found.

They fed the puppy and took it to the Orange County Animal Shelter.

“If you care about an animal and really want to find that animal a new home we can help you do so but the answer is never to abandon that animal in a situation that could be unsafe which is the side of the road,” said Diane Summer with Orange Co. Animal Services.

The shelter said the puppy is happy and healthy and should soon be headed to a new home.

