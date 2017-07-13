Teen on cell crashes into Town ‘N Country house only 3 doors from home

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – It’s a startling sight—a car suspended above the ground, wedged into a Town N’ Country home.

The car plowed through a residence on Winston Lane around 10:30 Wednesday night, and Maria Maturana saw it all go down.

She tells us she watched the car speed off from a house three doors down and it was obvious the driver was angry and distracted. “She put her foot to the gas pedal ya know,” Maturana said.

The 17-year-old driver only has a learner’s permit. Deputies say she was on her cell phone, but she wasn’t talking when she slammed into the residence.

We stopped by the teen’s home on 8th Avenue NW in Largo to see how she was doing, but nobody answered the door when we arrived late Thursday. We’ve learned she was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital to be checked out, but she hadn’t been admitted.

In the meantime, her speeding and distracted driving has caused major problems at the home she nearly destroyed.

“She tried to avoid the impact of coming out of this brown house there that you see and she was coming out .. I don’t know if she was angry,” Maturana said.

Fortunately, no occupants were inside the home when the incident happened, and no one will be staying there anytime soon.

As of late afternoon, the SUV was still in the home. It can’t be moved until the structure is secured, so once it is, the rest of the house won’t come crumbling down.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES