Deputies: Teen driver on cell phone crashes into Town N’ Country home

A 17-year-old girl crashed into a home on Windsor Lane in Town N' Country.

TOWN N’ COUNTRY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a teen driver was on a cell phone when she crashed into a home in Town N’ Country late Wednesday night.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old girl crashed into a home on Windsor Lane around 10:25 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says she was on her cell phone when she came to a stop sign. She crossed the intersection, ran off the road, drove through a chain-linked fence and then finally crashed her SUV into the front of the house.

She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the crash.

Code enforcement crews say because of the extent of the damage, they have to wait for more crews to help move the SUV to prevent the entire home from collapsing.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 17-year-old driver has a learner’s permit. According to Florida state law, a permit requires a person 21 years or older in the front seat of the car.

We are working now to see if citations were issued or if charges have been filed.

