Deputies search for armed suspects after Waffle House robbery

The Waffle House located at 6502 U.S. Highway 301 was robbed early Thursday morning.

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) — The search continues to find the two men Hillsborough County Deputies say robbed the Waffle House off U.S. 301 early Thursday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., deputies say two men came into the restaurant dressed in black hoodies with gloves. One of the men had a long gun.

Three employees were there at the time, and tell police the men took cash from the register.

No one was hurt.

Deputies say the men then ran away, and they believe may have jumped into a nearby car.

The sheriff’s office put up a helicopter and sent out a K9 unit to help track down the suspects, but the search is ongoing.

There are security cameras at the Waffle House. WFLA News Channel 8 is waiting to hear if the cameras captured the robbery.

People who live nearby are on edge with the two suspects still on the loose.

“It is pretty crazy because I work right here. What if those guys come over here,” said Daniel Tippin, who works near the Waffle House. “I’ve got guys that I work with that are kind of elderly, that aren’t able to defend themselves.  Am I going to have to stand in front of them and say ‘Hey, leave these guys alone!’”

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for the latest updates in this case.

