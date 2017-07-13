Citrus Co. church leader arrested for child porn secretly recorded girls in bathroom, cops say

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A church leader in Citrus County is accused of possessing child porn and recording young girls as they used the bathroom.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says a coworker found videos and inappropriate images on a laptop belonging to 36-year-old Chad Everett Robison, who worked as the worship director at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church in Lecanto.

Detectives later discovered child pornography on Robison’s personal and work computers.

At a press conference Thursday, detectives said Robison had placed a camouflaged camera on the counter inside a bathroom at his home and recorded young girls using the restroom.

They believe there are be victims from all over the United States and Canada and they’re encouraging these victims to step forward.

Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church released the following statement regarding his arrest:

On Thursday, May 11, we received serious allegations about material found on the personal computer of our music director, Chad Robison. Prior to May 11, we had no knowledge or suspicion of improper conduct by Mr. Robison. We investigated these allegations and dismissed Mr. Robison from employment at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church on Monday, May 15 and banned him from our campus. Simultaneously, we informed the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office of what we had discovered. It should be noted that Mr. Robison was an employee of our church and not our school. Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church remains committed to full cooperation with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in this matter.

