Celebrate National French Fry Day with FREE fries in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Skip the summer diet today because it’s National French Fry Day and it’s time to treat yourself!

National French Fry Day is the perfect excuse to indulge in the fried, golden goodness.

Fast-food addicts everywhere are rejoicing. Experts estimate the average American eats 30 pounds of french fries every year.

French fries actually originated in Belgium as a fried-fish substitute. They were introduced to the U.S. when Thomas Jefferson was President in 1801.

Potatoes are said to be a great source of fiber, and when you eat French fries you’re also getting some potassium.

French fries might just be the perfect food, because of their customizability. You can go basic and eat these crispy, fried gems on their own or with an array of sauces.

Whether you prefer regular style, waffle fries, curly fries or chili-cheese, there are plenty of freebies and deals for you in the Tampa Bay area. Here they are:

Bob Evans: Go to the Free Fries tab on the Bob Evans Facebook page, like the page and print the coupon for a free appetizer portion of sweet potato fries Thursday.

BurgerFi: Customers who mention BurgerFi’s recent Facebook post will receive a free order of fries with a purchase of any burger or hot dog on Thursday.

McDonald’s: Can’t get fries today? Download the McD app and get an order of free medium fries Friday and every Friday through Sept. 29 at participating McDonald’s.

Arby’s: Order a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich and Arby’s will throw fries and a drink in for free.

Dairy Queen: A small order of fries will run you just $1 on the 13th at select locations.

Pizza Hut: Us the coupon code YWM to get 24 Wingstreet chicken wings with sauces, and two orders of waffle fries for $19.99.

Omaha Steaks: Visit any Omaha Steaks’ location or order online to get a burger and an order of steak fries for only $2.99.

Carl’s Jr.: Get a free small fry and beverage with the purchase of a $6 burger if you sign up for the restaurant’s email list.

Steak ‘N Shake: Just order $25 worth of gift cards and you’ll get a double steakburger, regular soft drink AND french fries for FREE.

Wingstop: Sign up for Wingstop’s ‘The Club’ and you’ll get a free order of french fries.